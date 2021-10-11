Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics set this week in Farmington

FARMINGTON — There are three opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the New Mexico Department of Health.

The first clinic will be held at the McGee Park Convention Center on Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Other clinics will be at San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center on Oct. 15 and at the Farmington Recreation Center on Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on both days.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be the only vaccine available at the clinics.

Attendees can pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve their dose. There will be on-site registration and walk-ins accepted depending on availability of doses.

Those who are immunocompromised or are 65 and older or are 18 and older with medical conditions are eligible for third doses.

The department of health recently expanded the eligibility for third doses to include people 18 and older who are essential workers.

According to data on the department's website, as of Oct. 5, 85.7% of residents in San Juan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 71.9% of residents in the county are fully vaccinated.

In Shiprock, Northern Navajo Medical Center continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine as well as flu shots in drive-thru clinics on Sundays this month.

The clinics take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shiprock High School.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or at nsmith@daily-times.com.

