San Juan Regional Medical Center plans free flu vaccine clinics later this month

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The San Juan Regional Medical Center once again will offer local residents two opportunities to get a free flu shot this season as it presents a pair of drive-thru vaccination clinics later this month.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30 in the hospital's north visitor parking lot at the corner of Maple Street and Schwartz Avenue in Farmington.

Drivers are asked to enter Maple Street from the east to get in line, according to a news release. They will be directed through the parking lot to receive the vaccine, then exit on Schwartz.

The release states the shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis to adults 18 years and older. Parents who would like to schedule a flu shot for a child younger than 18 are asked to call 505-609-6700.

Those receiving a shot are asked to wear a mask and to wear a short-sleeve shirt or roll their sleeve up ahead of time so they are prepared to receive a shot in the upper arm by the time the car reaches the head of the line.

More:Could seasonal flu make a comeback this year? Hospital official touts vaccinations

Hospital officials said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that every person 6 months or older receive an annual flu vaccination, ideally by the end of October. Anyone who recently received a COVID-19 vaccination does not need to wait to get a flu vaccine, as the CDC has endorsed coadministration of the vaccines.

Hospital officials emphasized that getting a flu vaccine not only protects the recipient, it helps reduce the burden on the health-care system as it continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the clinics, visit sanjuanregional.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.