Virtual, six-week class targeted at indigenous women entrepreneurs

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A six-week virtual class dedicated to teaching indigenous women how to launch and grow a business opens next week through the Farmington Women's Business Center.

The first session of Changing Women Rising: Business Tools to Help Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs will take place on Monday, Oct. 11. It will be dedicated to financial journey mapping.

Other sessions will be offered every Monday through Monday, Nov. 15. Classes will be dedicated to such topics as business essentials, basic bookkeeping, an introduction to cash flow and break-even analysis, social media and ecommerce basics, and branding in a different way. Each class lasts from 10 a.m. to noon.

The sessions are free, and participants need not be a business owner to take part. Farmington Women's Business Center regional manager Dawn Facka encourages those who are thinking of starting a business to register, explaining that the class covers introductory concepts that will help indigenous women develop the skills needed to start and grow a business.

The Farmington Women's Business Center is part of the Women's Economic Self-Sufficiency Team (WESST), an Albuquerque-based nonprofit that operates satellite locations across the state. The center also offers individual consulting appointments to discuss specific topics in depth. While its programs are geared toward women, they are open to anyone.

To register for the class, visit https://clients.wesst.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=20410095. Video conferencing instructions will be sent to participants after they register. Call 505-566-0107 for more information.

