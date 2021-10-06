Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

The Reel Readers series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 6 p.m. with a free screening of "I Am Not a Serial Killer" in the Multipurpose Room. Visitors are encouraged to bring a takeout dinner, watch the film and take part in a discussion afterward. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2204.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Hit Men: The Classic Rock Supergroup, featuring musicians who performed on hit recordings by such artists and groups as the Who, Steely Dan, Cheap Trick, Journey and Foreigner, perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $22 and $28. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

The San Juan Quilt Guild Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The exhibition featuring dozens of quilts made by guild members. Admission is $5.

The Four Corners Christian Celebration Fundraiser takes place Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

"Find Your Focus," an exhibition of work by members of the Four Corners Photographic Society, opens Friday, Oct. 8 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show remains on display through Oct. 29. Free. Call 505-566-3464.

Jose Villareal performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

Desert Thunder performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 8 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Zombie Run, a fundraiser for Echo Inc., takes place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Early registration is $30 at 505-325-7466 or email info@echoinc.org.

An open house for the new homes built by the building trades program at San Juan College will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Trades and Technology Building Trades Yard on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Birds of Farmington Slideshow takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Village Band performs a ragtime concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Aztec Museum Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

Oktoberfest!, a presentation of the Rotary Club of Farmington, takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Lauter Haus Brewing, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. The event includes a DJ, a presentation on the history and development of beer, and food vendors. Tickets are $25. Call 505-947-3870.

Caliente's Cabaret, a presentation of the Caliente Community Chorus, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the ballroom at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features a 1980s theme and includes light refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets are $15 and $16. Call 505-947-2510.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Picnic in the Park for Preschoolers will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Children and their families are invited to bring lunch and meet at the center for a picnic, followed by a story or an activity. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.