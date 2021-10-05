Farmington man killed in second fatal crash on U.S. Highway 64 in less than a month

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man was killed in an Oct. 2 crash when his truck was struck by another truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 64.

This is the second fatal crash on the federal highway in less than a month.

James Cummins, 81, was killed around 6:14 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the crash on U.S. Highway 64 between Farmington and Bloomfield, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.

The collision occurred near mile marker 60, near County Road 5322.

A 1989 grey Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Cummins was traveling south from County Road 5322 to County Road 5323 across U.S. Highway 64.

A white Ford F250 pickup truck driving westbound on U.S. Highway 64 struck Cummins’ truck. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the white Ford pickup truck was transported to an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. That driver was not identified by law enforcement. Driver inattention appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to law enforcement.

Investigators noted both drivers were not properly using seatbelts. Alcohol does not appear to be involved in the crash, according to the news release.

This is the second fatal crash on U.S. Highway 64 in San Juan County in less than a month.

Susana Palacios-Valencia, 48, of Farmington, was killed around 10 p.m. on Sept. 16 in a crash on the federal highway between Kirtland and Farmington.

