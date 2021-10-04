Farmington police investigating two vehicle crashes, including fatal motorcycle crash

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 2:32 a.m. on Sept 29. to the intersection of West 30th Street and Santa Barbara Drive on reports of a traffic crash.

FARMINGTON — One person was killed in an early morning crash on Sept. 29 in Farmington when his motorcycle hit a concrete median.

Farmington police were later called that day to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Wildflower Parkway.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 2:32 a.m. on Sept 29. to the intersection of West 30th Street and Santa Barbara Drive on reports of a traffic crash, according to police call logs.

Delvin Begay died at the scene from his injuries, according to Farmington Police spokesperson Nicole Brown. Police did not release his age or city of residence.

Begay was driving a motorcycle westbound on 30th Street when it hit the concrete median. He was found about 50 feet away from the motorcycle, according to Brown.

Begay was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Traffic was closed on West 30th Street between North Glade Road and Santa Barbara Drive until 8:05 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Farmington police Traffic Reconstruction Team.

This is the second recent motorcycle-related fatal crash in Farmington.

Sean Wiley, 49, of Farmington, died two days after a June 21 crash when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a four-door passenger car.

The crash occurred near at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Dustin Avenue.

The second crash on Sept. 29 occurred around 7:27 p.m. that day near the 4500 block of Wildflower Parkway, according to call logs.

A sedan traveling westbound on Wildflower Parkway struck Lorenzo Smith, Brown said.

Smith was wearing all black clothing at the time and was kneeling in the roadway with a bicycle when he was struck, according to Brown.

He was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center then the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment.

Smith is listed as being in critical but stable condition. Investigators believe weather is a factor in the crash, Brown said.

Traffic was closed on Wildflower Parkway between Wildflower Mesa Drive and Goldenrod during the investigation. The road reopened around 11:10 p.m.

The traffic reconstruction team is still investigating the crash, according to Brown.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

