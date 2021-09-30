Fire restrictions eased at Chaco Culture, Aztec Ruins with wet conditions

FARMINGTON — Officials at Chaco Culture National Historic Park and Aztec Ruins National Monument have announced that Stage 2 fire restrictions at the parks have been lifted, meaning campfires and charcoal grills are once again permitted.

Fire danger levels at the two parks have been classified as moderate, and continued monsoon conditions are in the forecast, leading to the change, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Campfires are permitted within designated rings in the Gallo Campground at Chaco Culture, while charcoal grills are allowed in picnic areas at Chaco and Aztec Ruins.

Smoking is allowed in enclosed vehicles, in a developed recreation site and when park visitors are stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials, according to the news release.

Fireworks continue to be prohibited at both parks.

More information about fire restrictions on other public lands in New Mexico can be found at https://nmfireinfo.com.

