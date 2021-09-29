Calendar of events

The Outdoor Economics Conference & Expo continues from Thursday, Sept. 30 through Friday, Oct. 1 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features an expo, breakout sessions, panel discussions, tours and more. Registration for the conference is $85, but admission to the expos if free and open to the public. Call 575-635-5615 or visit outdooreconomics.com.

The inaugural Southwest Apple Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1 in downtown Farmington. The event features artists, food, vendors, live music, storytelling and other activities. Admission is free. Call 505-320-0615.

Ian Rutter performs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. Free.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 11 a.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 30 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

The Country Music Festival takes place from Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Headliners include the Devon Worley Band, Rick Trevino, Dave McElroy and Coffey Anderson. Special pricing is available for ages 11 to 23, and children 10 and younger are admitted free. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The San Juan Jazz Society performs from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. Free.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Ian Rutter performs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. Free.

The Shawn Arrington Blues Band performs from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. Free.

The Fall Art Walk takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. Dozens of artists and galleries will participate. Free.

Robert Beck performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Road Apple Rally, the longest-running mountain bike race in America, takes place at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Lions Wilderness Park, 5800 College Ave. in Farmington. The race features several divisions. Call 505-599-1184 for registration information.

A Garden and Herb Celebration will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Tours of the Xeriscape and Traditional Knowledge Garden will be offered, along with recipes and information on how to grow your own plants. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival return from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 to Riverside Park, 500 S. Light Plant Road in Aztec. The event features athletic competition, live music, dancing, food, vendors and more. Tickets are $12 and $22. Call 505-716-3003.

Chile in October-fest presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event features a chile cookoff, vendors, live music, and a beer and wine garden. Tickets are $15. Call 505-325-0279 or visit gofarmington.com.

The 11th annual Chocolate Affair will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event benefits People Assisting the Homeless and features chocolate and wine tastings, hors d'oeuvres, a live auction and live music by Breezin'. Tickets are $30.

Comedy Night, featuring James Junes and Chizz Bah, returns at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $18 and $25. Admission is limited to those 16 and older. Call 505-566-1205.

The FAFSA Fiesta takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 in the Suns Room near Mary's Kitchen on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Staff members from the financial aid office will be on hand to help applicants fill out their forms. Call 505-566-3323.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

A birding session takes place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The event is targeted for beginning and experienced birders, and a walk through Animas and Berg parks is featured. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The National Night Out celebration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event features music, booths and family-friendly activities, and is designed to promote police-community partnerships. Free. Call 505-566-2344.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

Reyna Grande, author of "A Dream Called Home," this year's One Book, One Community selection at San Juan College, will discuss her work and answer questions via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Visit sanjuancollege-edu.zoom.us/j/94361931573.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

