LOCAL

Deadline approaches for applications for new Habitat for Humanity home

The Daily Times staff
View Comments
Siding is installed on a Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity home on Crouch Mesa on July 28, 2019, by volunteers from the local carpenters union and the community. The deadline for applying for a new Habitat home is Oct. 2, 2021

FARMINGTON — Anyone interested in applying for the latest home to be built by Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity has only a few days left to do so.

The deadline for submitting an application for the home is Saturday, Oct. 2. Applications can be picked up and returned at the Farmington Habitat Store, 1915 E. Murray Drive.

According to a news release from the organization, applicants must meet three criteria – the ability to pay an affordable mortgage; a need for new housing, meaning they are living currently in substandard housing, and a willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity and help build their own home.

The application review process is expected to take between two weeks and three months, according to the news release. All the information submitted in the application is considered confidential and will be used only for the family selection process, the new release states.

The organization completed construction of its 12th home in San Juan County March in Bloomfield.

Visit tresrioshabitat.com for more information.

The deadline for applying for a new Habitat home passes on Oct. 2, 2021. In this file photo, Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity volunteers piece together the frames for the walls of a Crouch Mesa home.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

View Comments