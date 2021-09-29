Deadline approaches for applications for new Habitat for Humanity home

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Anyone interested in applying for the latest home to be built by Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity has only a few days left to do so.

The deadline for submitting an application for the home is Saturday, Oct. 2. Applications can be picked up and returned at the Farmington Habitat Store, 1915 E. Murray Drive.

According to a news release from the organization, applicants must meet three criteria – the ability to pay an affordable mortgage; a need for new housing, meaning they are living currently in substandard housing, and a willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity and help build their own home.

The application review process is expected to take between two weeks and three months, according to the news release. All the information submitted in the application is considered confidential and will be used only for the family selection process, the new release states.

The organization completed construction of its 12th home in San Juan County March in Bloomfield.

Visit tresrioshabitat.com for more information.

