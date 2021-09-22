Calendar of events

Soberfest, a drugs- and alcohol-free event featuring live music, DJ parties, magic shows and other activities, will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Admission is free for those 21 and younger. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Farmington Public Library Foundation Book Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 at the library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Books are $20 a box or $2 for hard covers and $1 for paperbacks. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Bloomfield Days celebration takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in Salmon Park, 504 W. Sycamore Ave. in Bloomfield. The event includes a kids night, a party in the park, music, vendors, a duck race and a posole cookoff. Free. Call 505-632-0880.

Too Hip to Replace performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Native Journey Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Stevie Stone performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. Tickets are $25, and admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-436-2657.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

A free class on learning to sketch outdoors will be led by artist Marilyn Taylor at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The class is designed for children and adults, and charcoal and paper will be provided. Call 505-599-1422.

The Harvest Wine Festival takes place from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. A one-day pass is $18, and two-day passes are $31. Live music will be performed by Julie & the Boyz, FAB and the Fetz X-tet. Call 505-632-0879.

A Real Night at the Museum, featuring live music, tractor rides and hands-on crafts that bring the past to life, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174.

The Front Men of Country, featuring Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Ruslow from Little Texas and Richie McDonald of Lonestar, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $38 for adults, $34 for children, seniors and members of the military. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

Author Sonja Dewing will be signing copies of her books "Toys of the Gods" and "Gamble of the Gods" at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

The 2021 Outdoor Economics Conference & Expo begins Wednesday, Sept. 29 and continues through Friday, Oct. 1 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a 5:30 p.m. reception and an 8 p.m. Wild and Scenic Film Festival. Conference registration is $85. Call 575-635-5615.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

