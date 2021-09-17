Woman killed in crash on U.S. Highway 64 between Farmington, Kirtland

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico State Police are investigating a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 64 between Kirtland and Farmington that killed a Farmington resident.

Officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. on Sept. 16 to the area of Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 64 after reports of a fatal crash, according to Officer Ray Wilson of the New Mexico State Police.

Farmington resident Susana Palacios-Valencia, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred just east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 6100 between Farmington and Kirtland.

Palacios-Valencia was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Sentra passenger car traveling east at a slow speed when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Jeep, according to state police.

The drivers of the Jeep and Nissan sustained injuries, but no additional information was included in the news release. A second passenger in the Sentra was not injured.

New Mexico State Police spokesperson Ray Wilson told The Daily Times in a statement that Palacios-Valencia was the only person in the crash who was not wearing a seat belt.

Wilson added that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

