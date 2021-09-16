San Juan College extends indoor mask requirement

FARMINGTON — San Juan College is extending its requirement for all persons to wear face masks when inside buildings on the college's campuses.

The college is extending the requirement through Oct. 15 in response to the state extending its mask mandate for indoor public settings, according to a news release.

New Mexico officials extended the statewide requirement on Sept. 15 as an effort to slow the increase of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The college operates campuses in Farmington, Aztec and Kirtland. The indoor mask requirement applies to all classrooms, labs, meeting rooms, college vehicles and other spaces, including the Health and Human Performance Center in Farmington, the release states.

Wearing masks is required regardless of a person's vaccination status, with the exception of when a person is eating or drinking.

The releases states that the college does not require all students be vaccinated for COVID-19 but will host free vaccination clinics for students and employees in the near future.

Clinic dates, times and locations will be announced at a later date, according to the release.

The college enacted the mask requirement in late August. College officials will continue to monitor guidance about the virus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New Mexico Department of Health.

