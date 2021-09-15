Calendar of events

The Four Corners Film Festival continues from Thursday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 17 in a virtual and live format in Farmington. Call 505-386-0115 or visit filmfourcorners.com.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

A community reopening for the Four Corners Home for Children, 2103 W. Main St. in Farmington, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. The event features music, food and discussions about building a stronger community. RSVP to 505-258-1029.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Beer Choir, led by Virginia Nickels Hircock, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

A screening of "Quarantine for Two," written by Farmington native Jenni James, will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., as part of the Four Corners Film Festival. Admission is $10.

A Bells Across America celebration marking the anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. Constitution will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington. The event is presented by the Desert Gold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and features singing, speeches and a bell-ringing ceremony.

Oktoberfest, a fundraiser for the Farmington Museum Foundation, takes place on the patio at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The event features beer from the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, live German music and food. Admission is restricted to those 21 and older. Tickets are $35 at the museum gift shop or Lauter Haus Brewing Company, or they can be purchased from foundation board members. Call 505-599-1174.

Terry Martin performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Zia Chicks perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205 or visit sunraygaming.com.

The 41st annual Cancer Walkathon takes place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 from the San Juan Regional Medical Center, 801 W. Maple St., to Berg Park in Farmington. Participants collect pledges or donation, and the event benefits the Connelly Hospitality House and the San Juan Medical Foundation. Call 505-609-6813.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

"Traditional Knowledge of Plants," a free class focused on how traditional peoples have used plants for dyes, food, household items and other uses, will be held at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The cost is $3. Call 505-599-1422.

A clean-up event presented by Farmington Clean & Beautiful and the City of Farmington will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 in downtown Farmington as part of World Clean-up Day. To register as a volunteer, visit fmtn.org and click on the "World Cleanup Day" banner.

The third annual Path to Wellness New Mexico Celebrating Recovery event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Brookside Park in Farmington. The event features information booths from area service providers, a teen suicide awareness forum, music, children's activities and food vendors. Call 505-599-1492.

The Cars & Canvases Art Show, a benefit for Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity, will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in downtown Farmington. The event features a car and motorcycle show, arts and crafts fair, street art contest and live music by the Sandstoners. Free. Visit tresrioshabitat.com.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield with performances by Manny Hernandez and Jonathan Gregory. Call 505-566-1205 or visit sunraygaming.com.

Morgan Miles performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Devil's Dram performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

Through the Roots performs at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496 or register online at sanjuanmedicalfoundation.com.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

