World Clean-up Day event planned this weekend in downtown Farmington

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Volunteers are being sought to help take part in a celebration of World Clean-up Day this weekend in downtown Farmington.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 on Main Street from Auburn Avenue to Miller Avenue. It is being presented by the City of Farmington and Farmington Clean and Beautiful.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to complete an online form by visiting fmtn.org and clicking on the "World Cleanup Day" banner.

