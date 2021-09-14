Law enforcement searches for missing 13-year-old autistic girl near rodeo in Kirtland area

FARMINGTON — Law enforcement Tuesday night issued a Brittany alert for a 13-year-old autistic girl who has gone missing in the Kirtland area.

New Mexico State Police at 10:52 p.m. on Sept. 14 issued the alert for Kaylani Benallie on behalf of the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

A Brittany alert is a notification for someone who is missing and endangered who has diagnosed with a developmental disability, according to the state police website.

The girl was last seen around 7:30 p.m., according to a state police news release.

Benallie was last seen walking to a restroom at a rodeo arena in the area of 656 County Road 6100 in the Kirtland area.

She has light brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. Benallie is described as four feet and one inch tall who weighs about 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

The Sheriff's Office has deployed its helicopter and its deputies to actively search the area. If anyone has information on the missing girl, they are asked to call 911

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

