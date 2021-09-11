San Juan College postpones All Nations Community Powwow until spring

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A San Juan College official says an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has led the institution to postpone its annual All Nations Community Powwow that was planned for late September on the college campus in Farmington.

Byron Tsabetsaye, director of the Native American Center at the college, said officials are focusing their efforts on holding the event in April 2022.

"Due to the rise in cases related to the Delta variant, we must prioritize the safety and well-being of our participants and guests," he stated in a news release.

Despite the postponement of the powwow, Tsabetsaye said the Ms. Indigenous San Juan College pageant will still take place later this month. The pageant and coronation are scheduled for Sept. 29-30.

“I would like to extend a thank you to the students, staff and volunteers who have contributed to powwow planning this year,” Tsabetsaye stated in the news release. “You all have played a special role in our planning, and we will continue to benefit from your hard work and contributions next spring. I also send my appreciation to our powwow head staff and guests who have joined us over the years. I look forward to, safely, coming back together next spring.”

