Guided tour for 25 visitors will be offered Sept. 25 at Aztec Ruins' Aztec North

FARMINGTON — Aztec Ruins National Monument officials are offering a small group of people a rare chance to participate in a guided tour of a portion of the park that is normally closed to the public later this month.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 in celebration of National Public Lands Day. Registration for the tour will be limited to the first 25 people who sign up.

Participants will visit Aztec North, an unexcavated great house located in a part of the park that normally is off limits to visitors because of its fragile archaeological resources, according to a news release. Those taking part in the tour will drive their own vehicle over dirt roads in a caravan before setting off on foot over uneven terrain on a tour that will be led by former Aztec Ruins archaeologist Jeff Wharton.

Park officials recommend participants wear sturdy shoes, and bring plenty of water, snacks and sun protection. All participants will be required to wear a mask during the tour, the news release states.

Those interested in taking part are encouraged to call the visitors center at 505-334-6174.

The park is located at 725 Ruins Road in Aztec and has a gift shop and visitor center as well as a picnic area. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the park service website.

Admission is free.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.