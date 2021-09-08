Calendar of events

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarters-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display all day from Thursday, Sept. 9 through noon on Sunday, Sept. 12 on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-787-9755.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 9 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Unison Festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 with headliners Porangui, Random Rab, Soohan, Edamame and Saqi. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

A free virtual/telephone legal fair will be offered by the 11th Judicial District and magistrate courts with the Statewide Pro Bono Volunteer Attorney Program/New Mexico Legal Aid from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Free legal advice for civil or family matters will be offered for those who register in advance. Bilingual attorneys and staff members will be present. Email sanjuanlegalfair.gov or call 505-334-6151.

The Offroad Downtown Takeover will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 along Main Street in downtown Farmington. The event will feature 4x4 vehicles, a vendor show, a flex ramp competition and children's activities. Free. Call 505-716-0269.

Secondhand Strings will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

Dustin Burley performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Four Corners 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Ricketts Park, 1300 Vine Ave. in Farmington. The event funds National Fallen Firefighters programs to support the families of local fallen firefighters. Registration is $35. Call 505-599-1430.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The W.E. Rock Grand Nationals will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12 at Brown Springs in Chokecherry Canyon in the Glad Run Recreation Area north of Farmington. Admission is $25 for an adult two-day pass or $15 for a one-day pass and $5 for children ages 8 to 15. Children age 7 or younger are admitted free. Call 530-417-5333.

Dining with the Dead, an event that raises money for Rio del Sol Kiwanis Club programs for kids, will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The event feature historic re-enactors and a barbecue dinner. Tickets are sold out. Call 505-860-5165.

Grant and Randy perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Zia Chicks perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on the lawn outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington, as part of the Summer Terrace Concert Series. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174.

The Four Corners Old Car Club presents its Collector Car Weekend Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington. The event includes food concessions and music. Call 505-330-7940 or 505-947-8288.

Jack Ellis performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

A Focus on Farmington Coffee session presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.