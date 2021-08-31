County Road 5500 bridge to be closed to traffic for two 12-hour periods this week

FARMINGTON — The work to replace the bridge on County Road 5500 in the Lee Acres area will cause the bridge to close to traffic for two days this week.

The bridge over the San Juan River on County Road 5500 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to a San Juan County press release.

Motorists will have to find a different route during those times, as workers will be installing large concrete girders and placing them into the new road deck, the press release states.

County officials have asked area residents to avoid using the bridge along County Road 5500 while its being rebuilt, according to The Daily Times archives.

The bridge has seen an increase in traffic since the construction to replace the aging structure started in June.

More:Increase in traffic leads officials to ask drivers to avoid using County Road 5500 bridge

County spokesman Devin Neeley previously told The Daily Times the increased vehicle traffic has made the construction site hazardous for the workers.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e