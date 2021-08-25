Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Jose Villareal performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The AstroFriday series at San Juan College continues with a presentation of the program "The Sky Tonight" at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 in the Connie Gotsch Courtyard on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The program features a tour of the constellations and the planets Jupiter and Saturn, and it will be supplemented by live telescope viewings. Free. Call 505-566-3361.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The inaugural Farmington Jazz Festival takes place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 on the lawn outside the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features a longest note contest and music by the San Juan Jazz Society Combo, Broke with Expensive Taste, and Julie Keefe with Robert Muller, Brade Goode and Rico Jones. Free. Call 505-320-5084.

The Summer Terrace Concert Series continues with a performance by Ga Greine at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 on the lawn behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Servero y Groupo Fuego performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

An after party for the Farmington Jazz Festival featuring a jazz jam with festival performers takes place at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Robert Webster performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

A virtual lecture by Stephen Lekson on "Millennium on the Meridian: Tracking the History of the Ancient Southwest" will be presented at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 on Zoom and Facebook. The event is presented by a Chaco Culture Conservancy and can be followed on its Facebook page. To join the Zoom meeting, click the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88999067609?pwd=d2ZjOExCRXdkWFdHTnRmdGxsVGlaUT09. The meeting ID is 889 9906 7609 and the passcode is 936151. Call 505-334-6174.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

