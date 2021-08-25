These candidates are running for municipal, school board positions in the Nov. 2 election

The Nov. 2 elections will feature 32 different races stemming from school boards, soil/sanitation/water district seats and municipal elections across San Juan County.

It is the first time the county clerk's office is handling the municipal elections for Aztec, Bloomfield, Farmington and Kirtland.

Early and absentee voting starts on Oct. 5.

AZTEC — The San Juan County Clerk’s Office was a hub of activity on Aug. 24 as area residents applied to be candidates for the upcoming Nov. 2 local election.

Nicole Wayne was one of four people who applied to run for the San Juan College Board of Trustees District 2 election.

She is an Art Teacher at Animas Elementary School in Farmington.

Wayne said she believes there needs to be more local educators on the college board to ensure the college officials hear from community stakeholders.

There is still time for residents to register to vote or update their voter registration before the elections take place.

Oct. 5 is the last day for residents to register to vote in the Nov. 2 elections. It is the same day that early and absentee voting also starts.

City of Aztec, school board candidates

Here are the candidates on the ballot for the City of Aztec elections:

Commissioner District 2: Jason Thompson, Kenneth George, Michael Davis and Joel Barton

Commissioner District 4: Victor Snover, Joe Hubbard and Colby King.

Commissioner District 5: Mark Lewis, James Crowley, William Motto and Sabrina Rials

Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education candidates are:

District 1: Frances Dobey

District 3: Melissa Wood and Robert "Jimmy" Dusenbery

District 5: Amanda Miller and Paul Marken

City of Bloomfield, school district candidates

City of Bloomfield candidates are:

Mayor: Cynthia Atencio

Councilor position 3: Wayne Wendell and Dale Walls. The winner will finish the term of former Councilor David Aguirre.

Councilor at Large: Randy Shull, Tony Herrera and Scott Eckstein

Municipal Judge: Jarly Lopez, Cynthia Wagoner and Gabriela Crane

Bloomfield School District Board of Education candidates are:

District 2: Songtree Pioche, Darrell Nichols and Dale Walls

District 4: Tony Deherrera

District 5: Ben Woody Jr. and Veronica Tso

CCSD school board candidates

The candidates for the Central Consolidated School District Board of Education are:

District 1: Sheldon Pickering and Marion Wells

District 3: Cheryl George and Matthew Tso

District 4: Christina Aspaas

City of Farmington, school board candidates

The City of Farmington municipal elections are:

Councilor District 1: Linda Rodgers and Michael Bulloch

Councilor District 2: Henry Silentman and Sean Sharer

Municipal Judge: Robert Miller and Brian Erickson

The candidates for Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education are:

District 2: Robyn Hoffman and Andra Stradling

District 3: Keith Corley

Kirtland candidate

Incumbent Tyrone Austin filed for the Councilor at large position.

San Juan College Trustee candidates

The San Juan College Board of Trustees candidates are:

District 2: Evelyn Benny, Zachariah George, Roy Hosteen and Kerby Johnson

District 5: Nicole Wayne and Byron Manning

San Juan County Water/Soil/Sanitation candidates

The candidates for the San Juan Soil & Water Conservation District are:

Supervisor 3: Ashley Maxwell and Ann Kalcich

Supervisor 4: John Arrington

The Valley Water & Sanitation District candidates are:

Director 1: Alex Uhl

Director 2: Tyrone Austin

Director 3: Jason Heslop

Director 4: Larry Hathaway

Director 5: P Duncan

