New choral group seeks members ahead of debut performance in November

FARMINGTON — The San Juan Chorale, a new choral group being led by a retired San Juan College music instructor, is seeking members as it prepares to begin rehearsals for its debut concert in November.

The group is led by Linda Edwards, who served on the college's music faculty for 40 years. Edwards is inviting anyone who loves to sing to join the group. She said some vocal skill is necessary, and performing in the fall concert requires an approximate six-week commitment.

The San Juan Chorale will be performing "Jubilate! An Ancient-Future Mass" composed by Edwin Willmington. Edwards said rehearsals will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at Riverstone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington.

The first rehearsal will take place Aug. 29, then resume on Sept. 12 and run on a weekly basis until the performances, which are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at Riverstone Church. Admission to the concerts is free, but donations will be accepted at the door.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to email Edwards at lindae680@gmail.com.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.