Female inmate died at county jail following 'life saving' measures, officials say

FARMINGTON — Law enforcement have released very few details in the death of a female inmate at the county jail on Sunday as they continue to investigate the incident.

The unidentified woman died around 11:34 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, according to San Juan County and the Sheriff’s Office.

The female detainee died after emergency medical services and jail staff performed life-saving measures on her, according to San Juan County Spokesperson Devin Neeley.

The investigation into her death was then turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is not releasing additional details into her death at this moment, according to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kristi Hughes.

The family of the inmate had not been notified as of the morning of Aug. 23 and investigators want to inform the relatives first before releasing additional information, Hughes said.

