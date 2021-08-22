Candidate filing day is Aug. 24 for upcoming Nov. 2 local elections

The San Juan County Clerk’s Office is preparing for candidates to file for 12 town/city government positions, 13 school/college board elections and seven water/soil/sanitation districts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 24.

FARMINGTON — The candidate filing day for the upcoming Nov. 2 local election is Tuesday, Aug. 24. There will be 32 municipal, school board and sanitation/water/soil district seats on the ballot.

The San Juan County Clerk’s Office is preparing for candidates to file for 12 town/city government positions, 13 school/college board elections and seven water/soil/sanitation districts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 24, according to San Juan County Clerk Tanya Shelby.

Shelby said she wants the community to know they can only file for candidacy on that day, during those hours and with no exceptions.

This is the first time the county clerk’s office is handling the elections for all four municipalities, Shelby said.

The Local Election Act, signed into law in April 2019, consolidated local elections with regular local elections taking place every November of odd-number years, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.

Shelby hopes the changes will help voter turnout by preventing “voter fatigue.”

A flyer from the county clerk’s office listed all the elections for the upcoming elections.

Municipal government:

• City of Aztec Commission Districts 2, 4, and 5;

• City of Bloomfield Mayor, Municipal Judge and three councilors;

• A part-time municipal judge;

• City of Farmington Council Districts 1 and 2;

• Town of Kirtland councilor.

The following school district seats will be on the ballot:

• 1, 3 and 5 for the Aztec Municipal School District;

• 2, 4 and 5 for Bloomfield School District;

• 1, 3 and 4 for the Central Consolidated School District;

• 2 and 3 for Farmington Municipal Schools.

Other contests:

The second and third district seats on the San Juan College Board of Trustees are also on the ballot.

The San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District third and fourth positions, along with the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 positions for the Valley Water and Sanitation District, are also listed.

For candidates interested in filing paperwork, Shelby urges them to contact the county clerk’s office and verify their voter registration information is correct.

That information help determines a candidate’s eligibility to run for the seat they are filing for and could prevent a candidate from running for that office.

The last day to register to vote for this election is Oct. 5 by 5 p.m.

It is on Oct. 5 when early voting starts at the county clerk’s office at 100 S. Oliver Dr. in Aztec. It is also the day absentee ballots become available.

