Educators encouraged to apply for $1,000 grants from credit union foundation

FARMINGTON — A New Mexico credit union is seeking applications for a grant program designed to support public school teachers.

US Eagle Federal Credit Union's enrichEd Classroom grant program is accepting applications through Sept. 13, with the winning teachers being provided $1,000 each for educational resources and classroom activities. Credit union officials say the program is designed to address the challenges the state faces in terms of classroom funding, resources and innovation.

Ten grants of $1,000 each will be awarded to teachers at public and charter schools in San Juan County, Santa Fe and the Albuquerque metropolitan area, according to Nadine Buerger, executive director of the US Eagle Foundation.

"The high poverty rate is hindering our children's success," US Eagle president/CEO Marsha Majors stated in a press release. "Teachers spend their own money, trying to prevent students from falling behind. As leaders in our community, we feel compelled to step up and support them."

The grant money can be used for books, technology, equipment, school supplies and any other items that enrich the classroom experience, according to the press release.

"We don't want to limit their creativity; we want to encourage new ways of learning," Majors stated in the press release.

The program is in its third year. Last year, Heights Middle School and Esperanza Elementary School in the Farmington Municipal School District were two of the grant recipients. The funds paid for a voice-amplification system for the band classroom at Heights, while the Esperanza grant covered the cost of an online reading program.

To qualify, applicants must be a full-time educator or administrator at a charter or public school in Bernalillo, Cibola, San Juan, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Torrance or Valencia counties, and their school administration must approve all grant requests. If the cost of the items or the project exceeds $1,000, an explanation of how the additional funds will be supplied is required.

Grant recipients will be announced in late September. To download an application, visit useagle.org/enriched.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.