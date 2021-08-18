Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug 19 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream," a presentation of Theater Ensemble Arts, will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 through Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 and $12. Admission to the Aug. 19 performance is free and is sponsored by the Connie Gotsch Works project. Call 505-320-0101.

DJ Katzro performs at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. All-black attire is required. Call 505-436-2657.

A hot dog-eating contest presented by the Farmington Police Department and benefitting the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at McGee Park, 17 Road 5500 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The entry fee is $50. Call 505-801-7648.

Terry Martin performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Codestsar performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Fate's Highway performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Mac and Cheese Festival, featuring gourmet macaroni and cheese, beer and wine tastings and live music by Island Style, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Admission is restricted to those 21 and older. Tickets are $20 and $25. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington. Call 505-325-3541.

The Summer Terrace Concert Series continues with a performance by the Willow Blue Trio at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Comedy Night with Kirk McHenry and Zach Abeyta returns at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Them Dirty Roses perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

