San Juan College School of Energy's Native students eligible for $60,000 in scholarships

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Native American students who live in New Mexico are being encouraged to apply for $60,000 in scholarships that are being awarded through San Juan College thanks to a donation from ConocoPhillips.

The scholarships will be awarded to up to 20 Native students who are residents of the state and who choose to study a program in the School of Energy, according to a press release from the college. The funds can be used to cover the cost of tuition, books and housing.

The School of Energy programs include instrumentation controls and electrical technology, the industrial process operator program, advanced petroleum production, industrial maintenance mechanic and the natural gas compression program.

"We are grateful that ConocoPhillips is providing Native American students across New Mexico with a means of achieving their dreams and securing lifelong high-wage careers," Alicia Corbell, dean of the School of Energy, stated in the news release. "We look forward to contributing to the achievement of New Mexico's energy goals by providing a skilled workforce."

Louis Salazar, senior advocate for ConocoPhillips, said the company is committed to building a diverse and inclusive work force.

"Our partnership with San Juan College helps ensure that students have the training and resources needed to explore, advance, and evolve in a career within our vital industry," he stated in the press release.

Those interested in applying for the scholarships should call Summer Begay at the School of Energy at 505-566-4100.

According to the press release, ConocoPhillips has contributed nearly $850,000 to support the college and its students over the last 25 years.

