Rambler Taproom will open this weekend in Farmington's GoTo Plaza

FARMINGTON — San Juan County craft beer aficionados will have another option to explore this weekend when the Rambler Taproom opens its doors.

The offshoot of the Bow & Arrow Brewing Co., based in Albuquerque, will open Friday, Aug. 20 in the GoTo Plaza at 5100 E. Main St., Suite 109, in Farmington. It will operate from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday initially before it expands to a seven-days-a-week basis later.

Bow & Arrow CEO and president Shyla Sheppard said she plans a soft opening for the taproom before a grand opening celebration is held next month.

"I'm ecstatic," she said. "I've been waiting for this for a really long time. I'm excited to share what we have with the Four Corners."

The 1,200-square-foot taproom will not feature beer brewed on site, but it will sell beverages produced at the Bow & Arrow brewery in Albuquerque. A total of 10 Bow & Arrow products will be served on tap, along with bottled offerings ranging from sparkling wine and cocktails to nonalcoholic sparkling water. Canned Bow & Arrow beers also will be available for carry out.

The taproom will seat approximately 30 customers. It will not serve food, but Sheppard has said customers are welcome to bring in their own food and consume it.

Sheppard has said the taproom will employ a staff of between five and eight people. She said Tuesday a few of those positions remain unfilled, but she hoped to have the establishment fully staffed soon.

The taproom's name is intended to evoke the spirit of adventure that the Four Corners inspires, according to Sheppard and partner Missy Begay, who are the first Native women in America to own and operate their own brewery. Bow & Arrow has drawn international attention through profiles in The New York Times, The Guardian, Vice.com and NationalGeographic.com.

The opening of the Rambler Taproom brings the number of craft beer operations in the county to four, a reflection of the popularity of the movement across the country. The list also includes the Three Rivers Brewery and the Lauter Haus Brewing Company in Farmington, as well as 550 Brewing in Aztec.

Visit ramblertaproom on Facebook for more information.

