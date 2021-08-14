Man taken into custody after lengthy standoff with Farmington police

FARMINGTON — A tense situation between Farmington police and a man at a motel ended without incident Saturday morning when the suspect was taken into custody after a three-and-a-half-hour standoff.

Officers were called to the Farmington Inn, 510 Scott Ave., at 7:20 a.m. after receiving the initial call about a disturbance, according to Nicole Brown, the public information officer for the Farmington Police Department.

Officers reached out to the man, who said he would shoot them if they tried to contact them.

According to a Facebook post, Farmington police responded by sending negotiators and a SWAT team to the scene. Guests at the Farmington Inn were asked to shelter in place, and people were asked to avoid using nearby Berg Park and businesses in the area.

The situation ended peacefully when officers took the man into custody at 10:49 a.m., Brown said. She said she did not know if he was armed.

The suspect, 38-year-old Pedro Lee, had two outstanding warrants — one for battery on a health care worker and another for aggravated battery on a household member and false imprisonment. He also faces a new charge of resisting and obstructing an officer.

