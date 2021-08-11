Calendar of events

The San Juan County Fair continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Visit sanjuancountyfair.net.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Susan Mihalic, author of the novel "Dark Horses," reads from and discusses her book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream," a presentation of Theater Ensemble Arts, will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 15 and Aug. 19-20 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 and $12. Call 505-320-0101.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

"Hope, Not Hate," a concert of music composed by concentration camp survivors, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the Pioneer Village in the Aztec Museum complex as part of the Music at the Museum concert series. Free.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Codestar performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Jokers Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Movie Night featuring a screening of "Friday the 13th" takes place at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in the grandstand at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Assortment performs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The Summer Terrace Concert Series continues with a performance by The Classics and Company at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 on the lawn behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main Street. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Breezin' performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Breezin' performs at noon Sunday, Aug. 15 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The Fetz X-tet performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-5084.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

