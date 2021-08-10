San Juan College implements mask policy for indoor spaces on campus

FARMINGTON — San Juan College officials announced Aug. 9 that they are requiring all students, faculty and staff members, and visitors to wear a mask at all indoor locations on the college's campuses.

The new policy was implemented after new COVID-19 guidance was issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and new recommendations were made by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, according to a press release.

The policy applies to all classrooms, labs, meeting rooms, college vehicles and other spaces, and the masks must cover an individual's nose and mouth, the press release states.

People who have been vaccinated may remove their mask if they are alone in a classroom, office or cubicle and if there is a minimum of 6 feet of distance from another person, according to the policy.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors.

"Our requirement follows recent CDC guidance that fully vaccinated individuals should wear a mask indoors 'if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission' to minimize the spread of the delta variant," San Juan College Executive Vice President Edward DesPlas states in the press release. "San Juan County is currently classified as an area of 'high' transmission by the CDC."

College officials say they strongly encourage people to be vaccinated, but there is no requirement that students and employees receive a vaccination.

On-campus vaccination clinics are being organized this fall, according to the press release.

COVID-19 resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

