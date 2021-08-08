Construction underway on Bloomfield wastewater treatment plant

Public Works Director Jason Thomas told the Daily Times the city had been working since 2015 to get funding.

BLOOMFIELD — The $13 million project to renovate and replace the City of Bloomfield’s wastewater treatment plant is about halfway done, with construction work set to be complete in spring next year.

Public Works Director Jason Thomas told the Daily Times the city had been working since 2015 to get funding.

It took a variety of funding sources, including $11 million from the New Mexico Environment Department's clean water revolving loan fund and an increase in sewage rates for the project to start in September.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2022, in time to meet 2024 deadline from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to replace the wastewater treatment plant

“This is the really good part,” Thomas said about construction. “All your hard work that was on paper now comes to fruition.”

Thomas, Water Reclamation Plant Supervisor Dave Sonnenberg and Israel Rosales, an inspector for Bohannan Huston, gave The Daily Times a brief tour of the construction site.

Bohannan Huston is the company that is project manager and designer for the plant, Thomas said.

Crews were busy near the intersection of South Church Street and Calle Del Rio on the morning of Aug. 4.

The plant treats raw sewage, allowing the water to be treated and discharged into the San Juan River.

Solids from the sewage are removed and treated in order to be transported to a landfill.

Before the project, the wastewater treatment plant or Water Reclamation Facility was starting to show its age, Thomas said.

It was becoming increasingly difficult to repair equipment as parts became obsolete, the technology was outdated and there were structural issues.

Some portions are brand new and others are being repurposed.

A new main treatment structure is being constructed as buildings like the main control building will still be used.

On the western edge of the property, Thomas showed off the new station which will allow Bloomfield to sell reclaimed water for commercial use.

“We’ll be able to sell reclaimed water at a much cheaper rate than what you can buy potable water for,” Thomas said. “We’re super excited about bringing that piece of the project online and hope to sell to the energy sector.”

The project also includes a larger discharge line from the plant into the San Juan River.

