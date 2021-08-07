Four Corners area seeing smoke from West Coast wildfires

FARMINGTON — Smoke from West Coast wildfires appears to be the cause of the smoky haze that appeared Saturday in Farmington and the Four Corners area, creating unhealthy air for sensitive groups of people.

The National Weather Service out of Albuquerque on its Facebook page posted around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 that high-resolution forecast models showed California wildfires were producing smoke which would enter the northern part of the state.

The smoke was expected to produce poor air quality and limited visibility, according to NWS social media.

The forecast animation the national weather service shared showed smoke entering the Four Corners region of New Mexico before spreading across northern New Mexico.

Weather:Monsoon has brought rain to most of state, but Four Corners area still catching up

An NWS post around 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 6, forecasted that a storm system passing to the north of New Mexico would bring in smoke from the Dixie fire in California and the Bootleg fire in Oregon.

The San Juan County Fire & Rescue Facebook page shared a post at 12:01 p.m. on Aug. 7, stating the Air Quality Index was at 148 at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7, putting in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

The AQI had dropped to 51 around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, according to www.airnow.gov data. Check with that website for current readings from regional air monitoring stations.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e