San Juan County Fair returns on Aug. 7, and the theme is 'Back in the Saddle'

It was the first-time the fair was canceled since its inception in 1884, which makes it fitting that year's theme is "Back in the Saddle."

A copy of the full schedule is on the fair’s website at www.SanJuanCountyFair.net.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Fair is set to return after being canceled in 2020, and organizers are eager to welcome the public back to the fairgrounds.

It was the first-time the event was canceled since its inception in 1884, which makes it fitting that year’s theme is “Back in the Saddle.”

The San Juan County Fair is set to run from Aug. 7 through Aug. 14 at McGee Park. The carnival begins on Aug. 11 with traditional rides, games and food.

The 2020 fair was canceled due to the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the situation, according to The Daily Times archives.

San Juan County Fair Board President Kim Martinez told The Daily Times she was eager for those in the community who raise livestock and/or create projects to enter in the variety of fair contests to return to the fairgrounds.

She added it was heartbreaking to cancel last year’s fair after the public spent so much time creating fair entries.

“We are excited to be a part of getting things back to normal,” Martinez said. “This year we expect the fair to be bigger and better than ever.”

The Fair Board wasn't sure if there would be a county fair as late as April or May, but were able to put the event together in time, Martinez said.

Similar to how the Connie Mack World Series recently operated, Martinez said there are no COVID-19 protocols or restrictions in effect for the fair.

The fair parade will take place in downtown Farmington at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6, starting between the intersection of East Main Street and Butler Avenue and proceeding westbound toward the area of the Safeway grocery store at 730 W. Main St.

Line-up for the parade starts at 4:30 p.m.

The fairgrounds are open on Aug. 7 for community members to enter their fair entries into competition and Aug. 8 for livestock check-in.

Martinez said she was eager for the carnival games and rides to return on Aug. 11. She was also excited for the two county music acts set to headline at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 14. at the Open Air Pavilion.

Craig Morgan will perform on Aug. 13 and High Valley will perform on Aug. 14.

A copy of the full schedule is on the fair's website at www.SanJuanCountyFair.net.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

