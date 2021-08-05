Calendar of events

The Four Corners Jam Festival takes place Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Special pricing is available for ages 11 to 23, and kids 10 and younger are admitted free. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

An apple art class will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 during the Makers Market in Ochard Park at the corners of Main Street and Orchard Avenue downtown Farmington. AJ Begay will lead class members in painting an apple, and supplies are provided. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Chip In Fore Kids Golf Tournament will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the Pinon Hills Golf Course, 2101 Sunrise Parkway in Farmington. The entry fee is $500 for a four-person team. Proceeds benefit the Aztec Boys & Girls Clubs. Call 505-324-5113 or 505-334-8861.

The San Juan County Fair Parade takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 on Main Street in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-947-5823.

Angry River performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Sandstoners perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Dakota Cadillac performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

A backpack and school supplies giveaway event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Desert Heights Church, 1835 E. Main St. in Farmington; the Timberline Church, 311 Ruins Road in Aztec; Riverstone Church, 810 N. Buena Vista Ave. in Farmington; and Pinon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The items will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Summer Terrace Concert Series takes place with a performance by Terry Richard at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Neighborfest, a family-friendly event benefitting the Basin Good Neighbor Foundation, takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. The event features music by the Zia Chicks, the Delbert Anderson Trio and Jose Villareal. Tickets are $25. Call 505-325-8231.

ARTrageous, an interactive art and music group, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $6 and $10. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/civiccenter.

The Spirit Coalescent, a presentation of multimedia art pieces, original live music, poetry and dance by indigenous artist, will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 and $15. Visit fmtn.org/civiccenter.

Black Velvet performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The San Juan County Fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 12; 8 a.m. until midnight Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. Call 505-325-5415 or visit sanjuancountyfair.net.

The Kirtland Growers Market will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with author Connie Nordstrom discussing her book, "I Remember Farmington Before the Boom." Admission is free and open to everyone.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.