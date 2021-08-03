Hiring fair planned for San Juan County Adult Detention Center

FARMINGTON — Officials at the San Juan County Detention Center will be holding a hiring fair this week.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the San Juan County Administrative Offices, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Detention officers will be hired during the event, so qualified candidates may leave the fair with a job.

Applicants are advised to bring a current résumé with them and dress appropriately. Military experience is considered a plus. Applicants should expect to be ready for a one- to two-hour interview.

For those who are unable to attend Thursday's event, recruiting officers also will be on hand at the San Juan County Fair next week and at another hiring event planned for later in August.

Call the county's human resources department at 505-334-4522 for more information. A complete list of jobs and benefits can be found online at sjcounty.net/jobs.

