Local churches plan backpack, school supplies giveaway this weekend

FARMINGTON — After partnering up recently to seek donations of backpacks and school supplies for needy local students, four local churches will be giving away those items this weekend.

The backpacks and school supplies will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Desert Heights Church, 1835 E. Main St. in Farmington; Timberline Church, 311 Ruins Road in Aztec; Riverstone Church, 810 N. Buena Vista Ave. in Farmington; and Piñon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington.

Rachel Corley, communications director for Piñon Hills Community Church, said nearly 350 backpacks filled with supplies had been donated by Aug. 2, but donations were still being accepted this week.

"We're doing our best to love on the community," she said, explaining the motivation of the four institutions involved in the effort.

Corley said this is the first year the backpack giveaway has been held. But she said her church has been involved in other community giveaway programs before, including the Boxes of Love project it initiated in November 2020. That program led to more than 100 families from Shiprock, Aztec, Kirtland and Farmington receiving boxes filled with Thanksgiving meal kits with frozen turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and more.

"One of the things that I think is unique about this is we just wanted to partner with other churches to make a difference in our community," she said.

Corley said the backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the churches. She anticipates that all the backpacks will be given away.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.