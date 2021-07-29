State Land Office officials plan meeting in Farmington

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Members of the public who are interested in learning more about the State Land Office and providing feedback to agency officials are invited to a public meeting taking place Friday, July 30, in Farmington.

The meeting will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at City Hall at 800 Municipal Drive. It will feature Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard and members of the SLO staff.

The event is part of a series of meetings SLO officials are holding in Farmington, Gallup and Grants this week to connect with lease holders and members of the public to discuss the work, accomplishments and priorities of the state agency, which is charged with managing and overseeing more than 13 million acres of state trust land, according to a press release.

"At the State Land Office, we strive to be transparent and responsive to the constituents and communities we serve throughout New Mexico," Garcia Richard stated in the press release. "These community conversations are just one part of these efforts."

