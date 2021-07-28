Calendar of events

The Connie Mack World Series continues at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington, from Thursday, July 29 through Saturday, July 31. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company delivers its production of "Mama Mia!" at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 and $15. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org.

The TGIF concert series continues at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 with music by Otis & the Rhythm in the Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

Rockfest takes place Friday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. The lineup includes Sunflower Dead, Co-op, Krash Karma, Kirk James and Cinematica. Special prices are available for people ages 11 to 23, while children 10 and younger are free. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Dustin Moore performs at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The San Juan College Summer Band, led by Teun Fetz, performs at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Park in Farmington. Free.

Breezin' performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 30 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

A Park Play Day will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Sycamore Park, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. City staff members will be on hand to lead games and other activities. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

A 21st Birthday Do-Over Party with DJ Kastro, games and a 1990s costume party will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Mark Smith performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The Kirtland Growers Market returns from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-5084.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

