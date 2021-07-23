Two Latter-day Saints missionaries in Farmington Mission killed in vehicle collision

FARMINGTON — Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Farmington Mission died in a vehicle collision and one was injured on July 22 in the area of the Ramah Navajo Indian Reservation.

Elder Michael Austin Davis, 20, of Corinne, Utah, and Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, 20, of Miles City, Montana, died on July 22 in what is described as a head-on collision, according to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints press release.

Elder Britton Jeremie Berrett, 19, of Roberts, Idaho, had serious injuries from the collision but was listed in stable condition at an Albuquerque hospital.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of a tragic accident which has claimed the lives of two young missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission,” the church’s statement said.

The Ramah Navajo Police Department and the FBI are investigating the fatal vehicle collision, which occurred around 4:23 p.m. on July 22 on Indian Service Route 125, according to a statement by FBI Spokesman Frank Fisher.

The missionaries were traveling in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck which collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

One man died at the scene and another at an unidentified hospital, the FBI spokesperson said. The driver of the Tacoma is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the FBI. Witnesses told investigators an adult passenger from the Ram fled the scene.

No other details about the investigation were released by the FBI. The New Mexico State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Haycock’s missionary service recently started in June and Davis has been in service since August 2019.

"Our deepest sympathies go to the families of these faithful missionaries, and we express our love and condolences to all who love them," according to the church’s statement. "We pray that their families, friends and the missionaries they have served alongside will all feel God’s love and peace during this difficult time."

