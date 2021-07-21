Calendar of events

The Connie Mack World Series Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22 on Main Street from Bowman Avenue to Ricketts Park. Free.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company delivers its production of "Mama Mia!" at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22 through Sunday, July 25 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 and $15. The production continues through Aug. 1. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org.

The Connie Mack World Series returns to Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington, on Friday, July 23 and continues through July 31. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197.

The Indigenous Women's Speakers Series continues at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 with a virtual presentation by Ahsaki Chachere, who will be discussing her experiences as a Navajo women's business owner in Window Rock, Arizona. Free. Register at wesst.org/trainings/ or call 505-566-3715.

The TGIF concert series continues at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23 with music by Donny Johnson in the Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

Terry Martin performs at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

Hope, Not Hate, a concert of music composed by prisoners during the Holocaust, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave., in a performance sponsored by the Connie Gotsch Works Project. Free, but donations are appreciated. Call 505-598-0887.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Codestar performs at 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Isidoro performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The American Indian Cultural ArtsFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 7 Ruins Road in Aztec. The event features artists from various Southwest nations demonstrating their techniques and selling their creations, as well as performances by the Pueblo Enchantment Dance group. Free. Call 505-334-6174.

Author Jack Yerby will hold a book signing and reading at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington, for his new book, "The Mystery of the Lost Will." Free. Call 505-327-4647.

The Sandstoners perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec, in a performance sponsored by the Connie Gotsch Works project. Free.

Comedy Night returns at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24 to at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with comics Don Barnhart and Guy Fessenden. Call 505-566-1205.

The Crags perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Pete Giuliani performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 26 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

