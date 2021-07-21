Teams start to arrive in Farmington for Connie Mack World Series after being canceled in 2020

The 12 teams taking part in this year’s tournament started to arrive in the early afternoon of July 21 at the Farmington Civic Center in downtown Farmington.

Buses transporting the players and coaches were led to the civic center by a police escort.

There are several events taking place across Farmington on July 22, including the parade going through downtown Farmington at 10 a.m.

FARMINGTON — Teams from across the United States have started to descend upon Farmington for the 56th Connie Mack World Series as the baseball tournament returns after being canceled in 2020.

The 12 teams taking part in this year’s tournament started to arrive in the early afternoon of July 21 at the Farmington Civic Center in downtown Farmington.

American Amateur Baseball Association President Richard Neely told The Daily Times he was excited for this year’s tournament, describing the Connie Mack World Series as the crown jewel for the AABA.

“I think this will be the best series in forever,” Neely said.

Buses transporting the players and coaches were led to the Civic Center by a police escort.

The host team, the Farmington Sting, were the first team to arrive just after 1 p.m.

More:Connie Mack WS Chairman Tyson Snyder expects parade, tournament will be back in full force

Family and friends lined West Arrington Street and cheered on the Sting as they departed the bus and made their way inside the Civic Center.

The rest of the teams were set to arrive throughout the day, with the Florida Legends set to be the last team to be in Farmington, according to a schedule provided to The Daily Times.

Those players arriving at the Civic Center register for the tournament, sit in an orientation meeting in the Civic Center theater and find a bit to eat at the burger fry, also in the convention center.

It is the first tourney for Sting outfielder Kellen King, who told The Daily Times he’s been attending Connie Mack games since he was six years old and is eager to play.

He described it as a dream come true to play in the tournament. For the Sting, King believes some people may be underestimating the team’s performance.

“I feel like we have a scrappy team, I think we will surprise some people this year,” King said.

More:Connie Mack World Series to start this week in Farmington

There are several events taking place across Farmington on July 22, including the parade going through downtown Farmington at 10 a.m.

Attention later shifts to Ricketts Field at 5:30 p.m. for the coaches fungo challenge, opening ceremonies of the tournament at 6:30 p.m. and the home run derby capping off the evening at 7:30 p.m.

Pool play will take place from July 23 to July 24 at Farmington Sports Complex, Ricketts Park and Worley Field. Pool play will determine the championship bracket, which will start on July 25 at Ricketts Field.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e