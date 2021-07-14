Calendar of events

The Northwest New Mexico Local Food Summit continues from Thursday, July 15 through Friday, July 16 in a virtual format and at locations throughout San Juan County. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company delivers its production of the musical "Mama Mia!" at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 and $15. The production continues through Aug. 1. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org.

The TGIF concert series continues at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16 with music by the Shawn Arrington Blues Band in the Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

The downtown Farmington Art Walk takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16 with dozens of artists featured at galleries and businesses throughout the district. Free. Call 505-320-0615 or visit nwnmac.org.

A grand opening celebration for the new San Juan College Harvest Food Hub & Kitchen, 310 W. Animas St. in downtown Farmington, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 16. The event includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music and information booths. Call 505-566-3119 or visit sanjuancollege.edu/harvestfoodhub.

The Sandstoners perform at 6 p.m. Friday, July 16 at the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, during the Art Walk. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 6 p.m. Friday, July 16 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in downtown Aztec. Free.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Codestar performs at 8 p.m. Friday, July 16 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Dennis Yazzi and the Night Breeze perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

OP-J of Conscious Roots performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in downtown Aztec, during the All Holiday Costume Party. Free.

The No Limits Monster Trucks Tour comes to McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Call 940-683-4742 or visit nolimitsmonstertrucks.com for tickets.

Escape the Badlands performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Dave Mensch performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

The Ally Venable Band performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Zia Chicks perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-5084.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.