Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company delivers its production of the musical "Mama Mia!" at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 and $15. The production continues through Aug. 1. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org.

The TGIF concert series continues at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9 with music by Jose Villareal in the Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

Kristen Chen performs classical piano music at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9 in Pioneer Village on the west side of the Aztec Museum complex as part of the Music at the Museum concert series. Free.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

A fire spinner performance and DJ will be featured at 8 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Democratic Party of San Juan County will hold a golf scramble at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Riverview Golf Course, 64 County Road 6520 in Kirtland. Registration is $400 per team or $100 per individual and includes range balls, cart and a gift bag. Call 505-860-4276.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Family Affair Band performs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Jesse Royal performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Kirk James Blues Band performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 12 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Northwest New Mexico Local Food Summit begins Tuesday, July 13 and continues through Friday, July 16 in a virtual format and at locations throughout San Juan County. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.