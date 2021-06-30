Calendar of events

"Where Are the Totally Ninja Racoons?", a month-long event based on a series of popular children's books, will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 1 and is presented by Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Characters from the series will be hiding in a variety of locally owned small businesses all over Farmington, and participants are invited to pick up a passport from Amy's Bookcase, then search for the characters and receive a stamp each time they find one. Completed passports must be turned in by 3 p.m. July 30, and a prize drawing will be held. Call 505-327-4647.

The 44th Army Band will perform at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1 in Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The group is comprised of members of the New Mexico Army National Guard. Free.

Business After Hours, a networking event presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, takes place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at Durango Joes Coffee, 5100 E. Main St., Suite 100 in Farmington. All professionals are welcome. Admission is $5. Call 505-330-6208.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1 in Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The TGIF concert series kicks off its summer-long run at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2 with a performance by the Ben Gibson Duo in the Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

Our Island Style performs at 5 p.m. Friday, July 2 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Kat$nip performs at 8 p.m. Friday, July 2 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 2 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1205.

A fireworks show presented by the Navajo Nation is planned for 9 p.m. Friday, July 2 in Shiprock. Visitors are asked to watch the show from their cars.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 3 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The inaugural Blackheart 5k Fun Run/Walk will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at the Bloomfield Police Department, 711 Ruth Lane in Bloomfield. The event benefits the Blackheart Group. Call 505-215-2083.

A Park Play Day will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington, featuring food trucks, goodie bags and lawn games. Free. Visit fmtn.org/PRCA or call 505-599-1484.

Void Where Prohibited performs at noon Saturday, July 3 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Blackheart Cornhole Tournament, featuring a battle of the bands, will be held at noon Saturday, July 3 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway in Bloomfield. Registration is $25. The event benefits the Blackheart Group. Call 505-215-2083.

The Classics & Company, featuring Sallyanne Bachman and Rich Canfield, perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

J-Calvin performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The City of Farmington fireworks show will take place at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, July 3 from Sullivan Hill, west of the intersection of 30th Street and College Boulevard in Farmington. The event will be simulcast on KWYK-FM 94.9. Call 505-326-7602.

A fireworks display will be held at dusk on Saturday, July 3 in the parking lot of the Ute Mountain Casino Hotel, 3 Weeminuche Drive in Towaoc, Colorado. The event is free and features vendors from around the area. Call 1-800-258-8007.

6 Gun Messiah performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Reeder & Spencer perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

J-Calvin performs at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Codestar performs at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Electric Light Parade, presented by the Farmington Rotary Club, takes place at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4 on Main Street in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-516-7364.

Tommy Bolack's annual fireworks show takes place at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 from the cliffs south of Farmington. Free.

The Fourth of July Fireworks Show takes place at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

A 9-hole, junior golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 5 at the Civitan Golf Course, 2200 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The tournament is open to player ages 7 to 14. Entry fee is $10. Register at firstteefourcorners.org.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Bloomfield Fifth of July Celebration takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, July 5 at the Bloomfield High School practice field. Music will be broadcast on 93.5 FM, and a fireworks display will take place at dusk from the BLM land west of the B Hill.

The Farmington Growers Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-5084.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.