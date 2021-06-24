Separate fundraisers Saturday support family of fallen deputy, youth/crisis counselors

The San Juan County Doomstriker Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) is hosting a First Responder Mental Health Awareness motorcycle run and raffle on June 26.

Desert View Family Counseling is hosting its fifth annual Strides Against Suicide 5K and one-mile fun run on the morning of June 26 at Berg Park.

The provider is hosting a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. on June 25 at the Berg Park pavilion at 400 Scott Ave.

FARMINGTON — Two area organizations are hosting fundraisers this weekend to help fund crisis and youth counseling along with raising money for the family of a fallen law enforcement officer.

The San Juan County Doomstriker Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) is hosting a First Responder Mental Health Awareness motorcycle run and raffle on June 26.

LEMC member Steven Evans told The Daily Times the money raised goes to the family of San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Katie Becenti.

The LEMC supports first responders, veterans and law enforcement along with the community.

Becenti died on Feb. 18 during an on-duty, non-duty related incident, according to The Daily Times archives.

Evans told The Daily Times the motorcycle group was one of participants in a Feb. 25 vehicle procession for Becenti.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting at the Four Corners Harley-Davidson location at 6520 E. Main St. in Farmington. It’s $20 per rider with a $30 fee for a rider and passenger.

The ride will start about 11:30 a.m. as riders drive up the La Plata Highway to Hesperus, Colo., then to the Durango Harley-Davidson dealership and back to the Farmington Harley Davidson location.

The group is also selling raffle tickets for $1 each, $5 for 10, $10 for 20 and $20 for 40 as part of the fundraiser.

A plethora of items are included in the raffle including tactical flashlights, a handmade quilt, photography sessions, Sleep Number pillows and original paintings, along with several dog training sessions.

Additional information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/sjcdffd.

Strides Against Suicide

Desert View Family Counseling is hosting its fifth annual Strides Against Suicide 5K and one-mile fun run on the morning of June 26 at Berg Park. It was previously called the Love for Thad 5K run.

Desert View CEO Rick Quevedo told The Daily Times the event is returning after taking a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has raised more than $82,000 for the mental health provider since 2015.

The money raised goes toward providing crisis counseling for students and patients being released from the hospital who may have been contemplating suicide.

It also provides funding for services for any employers or providers who lost an employee or employee’s family member to suicide.

The provider is hosting a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. on June 25 at the Berg Park pavilion at 400 Scott Ave.

Quevedo said it’s for people who want to share memories about their loved ones or people to share their stories as survivors.

Before the race begins, two speakers will talk about losing a child to suicide and someone who recently survived a suicide attempt, Quevedo said.

Saturday’s event starts at 6:30 a.m. with packet pick-up with the race set to start at 8 a.m. Medals will be presented to first, second and third place in the children, teens and adult categories.

Following the race, a DJ will play music during the silent auction where information booths will be set up by Desert View and area mental health providers.

The silent auction has a variety of prizes including a gift basket from Fly High trampoline park along with multiple gift cards to area restaurants. A butterfly release will also take place following the race.

Event registration and more info can be found at https://bit.ly/strides4suicide.

