McGee Park parking lot available to fireworks users again this year

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON —San Juan County again has made the north parking lot at McGee Park available to fireworks users throughout the holiday season.

The parking lot, which is located at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 5500, will be open to fireworks users through 10 p.m. July 10. The lot is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and alcohol is prohibited.

For the past several years, the county has offered the space to residents as a place to set off fireworks away from the danger of starting a fire. Users are asked to clean up after themselves, and a large trash container has been set up where visitors can dispose of their used fireworks, according to a press release from the county.

Users also are asked to abide by the county's fireworks restrictions, which were adopted in May by the County Commission. The measure prohibits the sale of certain fireworks and the use of fireworks on lands covered wholly or in part by timber, brush, grass, grain or other vegetation. It also makes fireworks legal to use only on barren or paved ground with a water source readily available.

According to the press release, San Juan County Fire & Rescue has issued a list of reminders for anyone using fireworks, including:

Always light fireworks on paved or barren, flat ground

Always read and follow label directions

Always have a readily available water source

Always light one firework at a time

Always dispose of fireworks properly

Always light fireworks outside

Never relight fireworks that didn't go off

Never let small children handle fireworks

Never throw fireworks

And never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

