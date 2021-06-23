Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Smiley Coyote performs at 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Dakota Cadillac performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

UNmaskNMKids, a protest against New Mexico's school mask mandates, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at the grassy area at the Animas Valley Mall in front of Applebee's restaurant. Call 480-589-3856.

The Doo-Wah Riders perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students at fmtn.org. Call 505-599-1148.

Rob Webster performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Felix y Los Gatos performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Thomas Hinds performs at 3 p.m. Sunday at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Assortment performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

An open jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Open to all musicians. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

Jose Villareal performs at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The 44th Army Band performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.