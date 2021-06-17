LOCAL

Police locate person of interest in reported disappearance of Navajo woman

Woman's 2005 Ford pickup also has gone missing

Mike Easterling
Farmington Daily Times
Ella Mae Begay

FARMINGTON — Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old Navajo woman who was last seen early this week.

Ella Mae Begay of Sweetwater, Arizona, was reported missing to the Navajo Police Department's Shiprock District at 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, according to a press release from the agency. She had last been seen on Monday, June 14.

Begay is described as having a slender build, standing approximately 5-foot-1 and weighing 110 to 120 pounds.

Police had listed Preston Tolth, known to reside in the Thoreau area, as a person of interest in the case said in a press release issued Thursday afternoon that they had located him, although they did not provide any further information.

Law enforcement officials and community volunteers conducted a grid search of the area surrounding Begay's residences after she was reported missing, according to police, but she was not found.

Police also were seeking Begay's vehicle, a silver, 2005 Ford F150 pickup with the Arizona license plate AFE 7101.

Anyone with information about Begay or the missing vehicle is asked to call 505-368-1350, 505-368-1351 or 911.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

