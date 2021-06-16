The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Mowgli performs at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Levi Platero performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The San Juan College AstroFriday series continues with a presentation of the program "Navajo Skies" at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 in an online Zoom meeting format. There will be an in-person stargazing session in the Planetarium courtyard immediately following the second show led by astronomy professor David Mayeux. To join the Zoom meeting, enter the URL https://zoom.us/j/97976529608 for meeting ID 979 7652 9608. Call 505-566-3361.

Luna Up Front performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An opening reception for artist Marilyn Taylor's "The Inner Canyon: Rafting Down the Colorado River" exhibition will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Taylor will present gallery talks at 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Admission is free, but $3 donations are welcome. Call 505-599-1174 or visit farmingtonmuseum.org.

Sitton Shotgun performs at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A Father's Day Car Show will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 20 at Piñon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-325-4541.

Dustin Moore performs at noon Sunday, June 20 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Jah Sun & the Rising Tide perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Black Velvet performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

Dr. Phil Pohl of Navajo Technical University and Holy Child Catholic School in Tijeras presents a lecture on the basics of water, the energy-water nexus, water regulation and local water issues in "Water is the New Gold" at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center 9000 rooms on the San Juan College campus in Farmington or via Zoom meeting at sanjuancollege-edu.zoom.us/j/92453834758. Free. Call 505-566-4100.

Erin Baxter, the acting curator of anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will lecture on her recent research at Aztec Ruins National Monument at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21 via Zoom meeting and Facebook. Join the Zoom meeting by entering https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88522361154?pwd=WHZndzlsalpST1FnaUpvLzdKNDZhZz09 for meeting ID 885 2236 1154 with the passcode 944042 or visit the Chaco Culture Conservancy Facebook page to watch. Call 505-334-6174.

The Celtic duo Four Shillings Short performs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. First St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Sam Riggs performs at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-5084.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

